Medvedev asserts no one will ‘let Trump take all the oil everywhere’

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that no one will let US President Donald Trump "take all the oil."

On March 30, Trump said, speaking about Iran, that his "preference would be to take the oil."

"One fellow from across the ocean says: ‘We will come and take all the oil.’ Although, firstly, who will let him take all the oil everywhere? But nevertheless, he wants to, and here the man is talking, but he talks a lot," Medvedev said at a meeting with the expert council on the preparation of the party's people's program.