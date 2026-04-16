EU's anti-Moscow course detrimental for Europe — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Brussels' anti-Moscow course isn't in the interests of EU countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"I’ll remind you of the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who noted that our country has never abandoned ties with the European Union. However, Brussels' policy of sanctions pressure and the use of various restrictive measures to Russian products has caused enormous damage to both the bilateral economic cooperation between Russia and the EU, as well as to themselves," the diplomat said.

Zakharova cited figures to confirm this: "In 2021, the bilateral trade turnover with the EU, despite the 2014 sanctions, amounted to about 253 billion euros. Last year, in 2025, this figure sank to 58 billion. This is some kind of insane, obsessive self-torture that the EU passes off as inflicting, as they put it, a strategic defeat on Russia."