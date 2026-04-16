MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based, air-launched and seaborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector engaged in the production of cruise missiles, long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also fuel and energy sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,055 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,055 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 145 troops and an electronic warfare station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 190 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 145 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 340 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 195 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 40 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kondratovka, Miropolye and Pisarevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Zemlyanki, Izbitskoye, Nikolskoye and Pokalyanoye, in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 145 personnel, 12 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Gorokhovatka, Druzhelyubovka, Novosergeyevka, Senkovo, Studenok and Cherneshchina in the Kharkov Region, Ilyichovka, Krasny Liman and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 145 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Verolyubovka, Ilyinovka, Konstantinovka, Krivaya Luka, Nikolayevka, Orekhovatka, Popasnoye and Seleznevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 145 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, six armored combat vehicles and 16 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and ten ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Dobropolye, Zolotoi Kolodez, Kucherov Yar, Novogrigorovka and Novonikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 340 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vozdvizhevka, Kopani, Lyubitskoye and Timoshevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two armored combat vehicles and 12 motor vehicles were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian armor’s location sites over past day

Russian troops struck sites of the location of Ukrainian armor and testing of ground-based robotic vehicles and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a container terminal, sites of the location of armored vehicles and testing of ground-based robotic vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 270 Ukrainian UAVs, five smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 270 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and five smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five guided aerial bombs and 270 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 134,449 unmanned aerial vehicles, 656 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,923 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,701 multiple rocket launchers, 34,455 field artillery guns and mortars and 59,507 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.