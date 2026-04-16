Pentagon plans to deploy nuclear reactors to power bases in Pacific Ocean

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The US plans to deploy small nuclear reactors at its military bases in Guam and other areas of the Indo-Pacific region to ensure power supply, Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said.

"Small nuclear reactors is something the army's been tasked with on behalf of the federal government and the Pentagon, to get on an army base by 2028 and what we're cautiously optimistic is the learnings from that will be able to be pushed forward to the Indo Pacific and to places like Guam that just have inconsistent power supplies," he said at a hearing in the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.

In May 2025, the US president signed a decree ordering the launch of the first such reactor at a military facility no later than September 30, 2028. In October 2025, the US army launched the Janus program, under which the reactors will be owned and run by commercial companies. The ground forces will provide the project participants with full access to the nuclear fuel production chain.