Israel has chance to sign historic agreement with Lebanon — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, April 16. /TASS/. Israel has a chance to sign a historic peace agreement with Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We have an opportunity to sign a historic peace agreement with Lebanon. President [of the United States Donald] Trump intends to invite me and the president of Lebanon to try to advance this agreement," Netanyahu said in a video message distributed by his office.

He added that he "agreed to a temporary ceasefire for ten days to try to advance the [peace] agreement" with Lebanon. He reiterated Israel's demand for the disarmament of the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

Netanyahu noted that the Israeli army will remain in its positions in the "reinforced security zone" in southern Lebanon.

"These are not the five points that were there before, this is a security zone that starts at the sea and extends to the Syrian border, a 10 km wide zone that is much more powerful and reliable than it was before," he said.