EU foreign ministers to discuss €90 billion for Kiev, 20th package of sanctions next week

BRUSSELS, April 16. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers will discuss the unblocking of €90 billion in funding for Kiev and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting in Luxembourg next week, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"On the EU side, it is high time to unblock the €90-billion loan and move forward with the 20th sanctions package. The Foreign Affairs Council will take this up next week," she wrote on her X page. Hungary and Slovakia are blocking both of these issues.

The next EU Council meeting at the foreign ministers' level will take place in Luxembourg on April 21.