Russian judoka Vorobyova wins bronze at 2026 European Judo Championships

TBILISI, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Marina Vorobyova won bronze on Thursday at the 2026 European Judo Championships in Georgia packing the first medal for the Russian team of judokas.

In a bout for the bronze in the women’s under 48-kg weight category, Russia’s Vorobyova defeated Spain’s Eva Perez Soler.

Vorobyova’s bronze is the first for the Russian national team at the 2026 European Judo Championships, which is hosted by the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on April 16-19 as part of the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Tour.

Russian athletes compete at the tournament in Georgia under their flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

Last November, the International Judo Federation (IJF) reinstated the right of Russian athletes to compete under their national flag at international tournaments.