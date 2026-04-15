BERLIN, April 15. /TASS/. Minister President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer of the Christian Democratic Union called for a radical change in economic policy to help Germany move out of crisis.

"Energy should not be a scarce, expensive commodity," he said on ARD television. "The path we have taken leads through a valley of death. We are right in the middle of it," Kretschmer believes.

According to the minister president, the German government’s reduction of the fuel tax "does nothing to solve the problem." In his view, Germany is currently in the midst of an "economic war with China and Russia," and under Donald Trump, the United States has become more foe than friend.

Kretschmer pointed out that tens of thousands of jobs are being cut every month in Germany, while the current ruling coalition refuses to take measures to overcome the crisis, as they are seemingly blind to the gravity of the situation.