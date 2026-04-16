Number of people wishing to join Bundeswehr spikes by 20% compared to 2025

BERLIN, April 16. /TASS/. The number of people wishing to join the Bundeswehr has increased by 20% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, the Defense Ministry said on its website.

About 22,700 people applied for military service in the first quarter. More than 5,800 people were accepted, or 10% more than in the same period of 2025.

The Defense Ministry puts total army numbers at about 185,400 troops, a 3,300 increase on last March.

On January 1, the law on a new model of military service came into force in Germany. It obliges young people to undergo a medical examination and restores military registration. Recruitment to the Bundeswehr is still on a voluntary basis. According to the new law, adult male citizens are required to fill out a questionnaire with questions about physical fitness and readiness to join the army. Filling out such questionnaires is voluntary for women.

Germany abolished compulsory military conscription in 2011, after which the country transferred to a professional army.