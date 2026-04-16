IDF strikes rocket launchers in Lebanon that were used to attack Israel

TEL AVIV, April 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it is striking launch sites in Lebanon from which rockets were fired at the northern part of Israel.

"The IDF is currently striking launchers from which the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets toward northern Israel a short while ago," the army press service said. It also noted that "search and rescue forces, both reserve and regular forces, are operating at sites in northern Israel where reports of impacts have been received."

Earlier, the Israeli military reported that it was preparing for possible rocket attacks from Lebanese territory ahead of a ceasefire in Lebanon.