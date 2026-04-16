BRICS member states discuss joint reaction to Persian Gulf conflict — Russian ambassador

NEW DELHI, April 16. /TASS/. The BRICS member states are in discussions on a number of proposals for a common response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said.

"We would like to have a reaction from the BRICS to the Gulf War. And there are various proposals on that," Alipov stated in an interview with India’s WION television. "They’re on the table. We are in discussion of those."

"Possibly, we will have, BRICS will have a statement and we’ll react to the situation and express its position," he continued.

According to Alipov, current contradictions "should be regarded as a working, a natural working process, a natural situation, since the BRICS is not any formal organization."

"It’s an informal format based on consensus, a group of equal members, equal countries. And we never use any pressure tactics within BRICS on each other. If there is no agreement between the members, we continue the discussion," the diplomat noted.

"We try to understand and work out a mutually acceptable solution and the approach. But yes, in an ideal situation, we would like to have a reaction from the BRICS to the Gulf War. And there are various proposals on that," Alipov stated.

The United States and Israel carried out a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation.

Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable, but according to previous reports from the US administration it is possible that they will resume in Islamabad in the coming days.

India is holding a rotating chairmanship in the BRICS in 2006 and, according to previous reports, is set to host the 2026 BRICS summit in September.

Established in 2006, the BRIC group initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India, and China. South Africa joined in 2011, adding the "S" to the acronym. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members on January 1, 2024. Indonesia joined on January 6, 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan hold partner country status.