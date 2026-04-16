West unleashes 'war of ideas' against Russia, Cuba — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. A real "war of ideas" has been unleashed in the West against those who pursue a sovereign policy, be it Russia or Cuba, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated.

"Today, a real hybrid war has been unleashed against those who defend a sovereign policy - whether it be Moscow or Havana, Managua or Beijing. And this is primarily a war of ideas," the diplomat said in a video address at the opening ceremony of the 5th International Colloquium "Patria."

Zakharova paid special attention to the fact that Moscow and Havana are linked not just by partnership cooperation, but by "warm, time-tested fraternal relations."

"We share common values that we defend on the international stage. These are sovereignty, including digital sovereignty, multipolarity, reliance on the norms of international law and the central role of the United Nations in conflict resolution, non-interference in internal affairs, and the inadmissibility of illegal unilateral sanctions," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry specified.