Nord Stream 2 will start working in a few days — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, September 6. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 project will be completed in a few days and will start working, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Now we see simply a frontal attack, despite everything, on Nord Stream 2, although everyone understands, and the Americans have already realized that it will be completed in a few days, it will start working," he said.

According to the minister, the Unites States want to push its liquefied natural gas, although it is obtained using mainly environmentally unfriendly ways and it is much more expensive.

Nord Stream 2 includes construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to the threat of US sanctions. Since December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline has been resumed.