Derailed Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train included 14 cars, 9 turned over, evacuation underway

SYKTYVKAR, June 26. /TASS/. The Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train that derailed in the Komi Republic included 14 cars, nine of them turned over, the Inta municipal entity administration said on its Telegram channel.

"The train included a total of 14 cars, 9 of them turned over; the train carried 232 people," the administration said.

The Western inter-regional transportation investigative directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee reported that no one died in the incident. However, 15 people reportedly got injured. The Vorkuta administration reported that 10 people sustained severe trauma, while Komi Governor Vladimir Uyba reported three.

Seven people, injured in the incident, are being transported to the Inta central city hospital. These people suffered shoulder, hip and spine fractures.

Other passengers will be evacuated to the nearest station, Inta, via railroad transport. According to Vladimir Uyba, this is the only available option, because the derailment location is surrounded by taiga and swamps. An auxiliary train has already reached the derailment location, according to the Vorkuta administration. The Inta administration said that two auxiliary trains have been dispatched to the incident location. The passengers that will not require medical aid will be transported to a temporary accommodation facility. Psychologists already wait for them there, the Vorkuta administration said.

The derailment is believed to have been caused by track damage due to high water.

"High water eroded the tracks. We currently determine, who monitored the condition of the rail embankment, and how," a law enforcement source told TASS. The Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case over charges of violation of public transportation safety rules.