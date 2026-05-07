Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.39% to 2,622.11 and 1,098.08 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 2.7 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.91 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.58% at 2,617.23 and 1,096.93 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.4 kopecks at 10.959 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.34% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,623.57 points.