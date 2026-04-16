Two minor die, two adults get injured after Ukrainian drone attack on Tuapse

KRASNODAR, April 16. /TASS/. Two minors died and two adults were injured after Ukraine’s drone attack on the city of Tuapse, governor of Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"A terrorist drone attack on residential buildings in Tuapse has claimed the lives of two minors, of five and 14 years of age. My profound condolences to their families," he wrote on his Max channel.

According to the governor, two adults were injured.

Apart from that, falling drone fragments damaged one multi-apartment and five single-family houses. "Numerous fragments also fell down in the territory of several enterprises near the seaport," he added.