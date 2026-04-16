Russia becomes top sunflower oil exporter globally — Agroexport

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia became the global leader in terms of sunflower oil exports with the share of 38% in the global market as of the end of the last season from September 2024 to August 2025, head of the Agroexport federal center Ilya Ilyushin said.

"Russia has reached the first place globally by the volume of sunflower oil exports. Our share totaled 38% as of the end of the last season; we should keep our share at this level in the current season," he noted.

Russia ranks second by rapeseed oil supplies, Ilyushin noted. "Our share stands at 19% in the global market. We had to completely redirect export flows over the last years. As a result, China accounts for more than 90% of our rapeseed oil exports. Considering that we already hold more than a half of Chinese imports (59%), further increase of deliveries there may be challenging," he noted.

Russia exported almost eleven million tons of oils and fats as of the end of 2025, Ilyushin said. "The geography of supplies covers 117 countries of the world. China, Turkey, India, Belarus, Iran and Kazakhstan became the leaders in buying Russian oils and fats as of 2025 year-end," he added.