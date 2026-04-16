CSTO defines measures to build up military potential — chief of Russia’s General Staff

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Military Committee defined steps at its meeting to build up the organization’s military potential to bolster regional security, Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.

"During the meeting, its participants discussed in detail the military and political situation developing in the regions of the CSTO collective security and defined practical steps to build up the organization’s military potential in the interests of ensuring regional stability," Gerasimov said.

The CSTO Military Committee meeting agreed upon the approaches to improving the systems of command and control for components of the organization’s collective forces and discussed Kazakhstan’s experience of its national forces’ participation in a UN peacekeeping mission, he added.

"I think that the goals of the meeting were achieved and its results will contribute to bolstering military security of the organization’s member states," Gerasimov said.