Moscow regrets Moldova’s decision to officially withdraw from CIS — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Moscow regrets Moldova’s decision to officially withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We regret it," he said, when asked about Russia’s reaction to Chisinau’s move.

The procedure will be formally completed in April 2027.

In early April, Moldova’s decisions to withdraw from core CIS agreements, including the agreement establishing the CIS and the organization’s charter, were approved by President Maia Sandu and entered into force. After that, Moldova sent a notification to the CIS Executive Committee and received confirmation of its receipt. The country’s formal withdrawal from the CIS will take place in 12 months.

Chisinau’s stance toward the CIS began to shift radically after Maia Sandu won the 2020 presidential election, proclaiming the policy of EU integration and refusing to take part in CIS summits. In February 2023, the country’s government announced plans to denounce numerous CIS agreements. According to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, Chisinau has terminated 70 CIS documents and intends to denounce another 60. However, Moldova plans to remain a party to certain agreements related to economic cooperation.