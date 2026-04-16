Moscow International Film Festival opens at Rossiya theater

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of the 48th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) took place at the capital’s Rossiya Theater, a TASS correspondent reported.

At the start of the ceremony, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova read out a telegram from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the festival’s participants and guests. The head of state noted that throughout its history, the Moscow festival has consistently welcomed talented members of the film community from Russia and many other countries.

"Such sincere hospitality and kindness are rightly considered a hallmark of the festival and one of its enduring traditions. It is encouraging that this year’s program, as always, features a rich selection of striking and original works by both established filmmakers and newcomers, spanning a wide range of genres, styles, and trends. Participants can also expect professional and friendly interaction, as well as open discussions, including lively debates on developments in contemporary cinema," Lyubimova said.

This year, Sri Lankan director Prasanna Vithanage is chairing the jury for the main competition.

A total of 13 films from Italy, Argentina, India, South Korea, and other countries are competing for the festival’s top prize, the Saint George statuette.

MIFF

The Moscow International Film Festival is the world’s second-oldest film festival after the Venice Film Festival. It was first held in 1935. In 1995, it was announced that the festival would become an annual event, although it was not held in 1996 and 1998. Since 1999, the MIFF has taken place every year. TASS serves as the festival’s media partner.