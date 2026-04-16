Situation in Energodar remains tense due to power outage at Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, April 16. /TASS/. The situation in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), remains tense due to a total power outage for the second day running. In addition, public facilities are operating on generators, and fuel is available, but demand for it is high, Yevgenia Yashina, the NPP’s communications head, told TASS.

"The situation in Energodar remains tense: the city has been completely without power for the second day running, and all public facilities are operating on generators. However, the systems are operating reliably - there is water and fuel, although demand for it is currently high. Entrepreneurs have set up phone charging stations, and internet is available in some coffee shops. The situation is serious, but manageable," Yashina said.

On the morning of April 15, Energodar Mayor Maxim Pukhov announced that the city was disconnected from power supply as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. He said on Wednesday evening that restoring power to Energodar would take at least another day.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been receiving power from the last high-voltage line since March 24. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported the shutdown of the backup power line. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi added that negotiations would be initiated with Russia and Ukraine to establish a local ceasefire to allow for repairs.