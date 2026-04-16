Estonia to receive proportionate response to all unfriendly actions against Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Estonian authorities are entrenched in Russophobia, and all their unfriendly actions will be met with a proportionate response from Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

During a briefing, she spoke about "another wave of Russophobia" in the Baltic country. "The Estonian security services have published yet another report, once again placing almost all the blame on Russia. As usual, the narrative is that our country is supposedly the only existential threat to Estonia," the diplomat noted.

"The Estonian authorities have received and will continue to receive an appropriate and proportionate response from the Russian side to all their unfriendly actions," Zakharova stressed.