Russia’s Belogor heavy-duty robot deployed for mine clearing in Donbass

DONETSK, April 16. /TASS/. The Belogor unique heavy-duty robotic complex is being used for humanitarian demining in Donbass, Bogdan Pilipchuk, CEO of Emercom-Demining, told TASS, adding that the robot can sweep 100 meters in five minutes.

"We developed the Belogor heavy-duty robotic system with a manufacturer over the course of the [past] year, and it has been in service with our unit since 2025. <...> It takes five minutes to [clear] 100 meters of an antipersonnel minefield. For comparison: the daily productivity of a person, a military engineer, on the same field, would depend on how many mines there are — 15 meters, 16, or 20 meters," Pilipchuk said.

He noted that the robotic vehicle enters the minefield first. Its main operating unit can withstand up to six anti-tank mine detonations and a large number of antipersonnel mine explosions, which inflict no significant damage on the robot. "It has a quick-release operating unit that can be replaced in the field within 30 minutes, after which the vehicle can go back to work," Pilipchuk emphasized. He added that the robotic system detonates up to 90% of the mines, depending on their depth. Only after the robot has passed through do the sappers perform the finishing work.

Pilipchuk told TASS in an interview earlier that the density of mines in the Donbass Region is one of the highest in the world. He stated that the company plans to employ artificial intelligence by the end of the year to search for and defuse explosive devices.