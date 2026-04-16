Accelerated military push underway in Finland, Russian ambassador says

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Finland has embraced accelerated militarization, despite economic problems, Russian Ambassador in Finland Pavel Kuznetsov told TASS in an interview.

"Militarization at an accelerated pace is ongoing in Finland itself. Despite major economic problems, huge funds are being funneled into an overhaul of the armed forces," he said.

The diplomat described NATO’s large-scale radio-electronic and aerial reconnaissance activity being carried out in Finland as posing a serious threat to Russia’s security. "Regular flights of NATO’s reconnaissance and unmanned aerial vehicles along the border with Russia have been recorded," he added.

According to Kuznetsov, "the military frenzy in Finland is getting worse." "The population is being cautioned against a `Russian threat’, as calls to almost prepare for war with the `eastern neighbor’ are being made. Bomb shelters are being upgraded, with Finland already ranking as a European leader for their capacity," he shared. "A state program to build additional firing ranges for civilians across the country is being implemented. The military call-up age for reservists has been expanded to 65 years, and Finland is planning to increase the number of those to 1 million in the next few years, with the working-age population, including women, numbering no more than 3 million," he concluded.