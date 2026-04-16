Czech Foreign Ministry calls in Russian envoy over alleged threats to two firms — agency

PRAGUE, April 16. /TASS/. Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka has summoned the Russian ambassador over alleged threats to two companies stemming from the publication by the Russian Defense Ministry of a list of European companies manufacturing UAVs for Ukraine, CTK news agency reported.

"Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, in connection with threats to two companies in the republic, summoned the Russian ambassador to explain these statements to the Czech side," the statement said.

Comments to the list by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev also raised concern, according to the Czech media.

The Russian ambassador, according to the agency, is due to arrive for the meeting early next week. The Russian embassy would not comment.