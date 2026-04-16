Iran welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon — ministry spokesman

TEHRAN, April 17. /TASS/. Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon and thanked Pakistan for help in reaching the deal, the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The spokesman emphasized that cessation of hostilities in Lebanon was among Iran’s preconditions for a ceasefire with the United States. He extended condolences to the families of those killed in Lebanon. Baghaei also called upon Israel to withdraw its troops from the country’s south and rebuild the affected regions with the support of the international community.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ten-day ceasefire. In his opinion, this deal can pave the way to a lasting peace between the two nations. The US leader invited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet for peace talks at the White House in the coming days.