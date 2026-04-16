IDF to remain in its positions in Lebanon after ceasefire takes effect — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, April 16. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during an emergency conference call of the Jewish state’s security cabinet that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will remain in their positions in southern Lebanon after the ceasefire takes effect, the Ynet portal reported.

The website said there was no vote among the ministers, and Netanyahu announced that, at the request of US President Donald Trump, the ceasefire "would begin at midnight." The Israel Defense Forces "will remain in their positions" in southern Lebanon, the website quoted the prime minister as saying.