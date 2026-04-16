Israel retains right for self-defense despite ceasefire with Lebanon — State Department

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. Israel retains its right "to take all necessary measures in self-defense" during the ten-day ceasefire with Lebanon, the US Department of State said in a statement, agreed to by the Government of Israel and the Government of Lebanon.

"Israel shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defense, at any time, against planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks. This shall not be impeded by the cessation of hostilities," the document reads. "Besides this, it will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air, and sea."

The US Department of State said that "with international support, the Government of Lebanon will take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and all other <…> non-state armed groups in the territory of Lebanon from carrying out any attacks, operations, or hostile activities against Israeli targets."

In line with the document, the ten-day period may be extended.

"This initial period may be extended by mutual agreement between Lebanon and Israel if progress is demonstrated in the negotiations, and as Lebanon effectively demonstrates its ability to assert its sovereignty," the statement reads.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ten-day ceasefire. In his opinion, this deal can pave the way to a lasting peace between the two nations. The US leader invited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet for peace talks at the White House in the coming days.