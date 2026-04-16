MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, like all its allies abroad, once again demonstrates a lack of political will for peace, continuing to receive copious amounts of weapons from the collective West against the backdrop of all the talk about the need for a ceasefire, which Russia allegedly does not want, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, emphasized at a briefing.

"Yesterday, April 15, the next, 34th meeting of the so-called Contact Group on Defense Assistance to Ukraine took place in Berlin, that same Ramstein format," Zakharova indicated. "<...> The tone of the discussion was set by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who was personally present at the meeting, who demanded to focus funding on providing Ukraine’s priority needs for air defense systems, ammunition for them, long-range missiles, and drones. At the same time, he insisted on allocating an additional $60 billion to the Zelensky regime, in addition to the €90 billion loan from the EU we spoke about today."

"All this, of course, is further evidence of the lack of political will for peace on the part of the Zelensky regime and its Western allies. Remember how many times they talked about a ceasefire, about how it is, of course, needed, and only Russia allegedly does not want it. Who wants what is obvious," the diplomat emphasized. "By directly or jointly sponsoring the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the participants of the Ramstein format fully assume responsibility for the death and injury of civilians, the destruction of residential buildings, social institutions, and civilian infrastructure facilities, against which the Kiev military, the terrorist gang, use the various types of weapons supplied from abroad."