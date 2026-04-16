Iran-US ceasefire agreements must be fully respected — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Iranian-US agreements on the cessation of hostilities, which Israel also joined, must be respected in full, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

"We believe that the Iranian-American agreements on the cessation of hostilities, which Israel also joined, must be respected in full in the interests of preventing a recurrence of full-scale escalation in the region and creating appropriate conditions for the negotiation process," the diplomat emphasized.

"Lebanon is also part of the deal; we have no other assessment here. We hope that the armed confrontation will also cease there," Zakharova said.