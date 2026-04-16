Investment grade diamond sales up 40% in 2025 — Alrosa

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Investment grade diamond sales in the Russian market gained 40% as of the last year-end, department head of Russian diamond miner Alrosa Sergey Takhiev said on the Moscow Exchange Forum.

"Regarding the last-year statistics for the Russian market, we see the rise in investment grade gem sales by 40%," he said.

The company noted growing demand for investment grade diamonds in Russia last October. During the first three quarters of 2025, transactions for purchase of such gems grew by 20% against the like period in 2024.