US statements on Russian cyberattacks ahead of elections come just out of habit — MFA

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Moscow views US statements about alleged Russian cyberattacks ahead of the congressional elections as a "desperate attack," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We view the US statements regarding alleged malicious operations by Russian intelligence agencies in the information field as nothing more than a desperate attack, mechanically repeating the standard anti-Russian patterns of [former US President Joe] Biden’s administration," the diplomat said at a briefing.

She stressed that "there is, of course, no evidence of Russia’s involvement: not a single file, line of code, or IP address."