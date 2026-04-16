Bank of Russia aims to end five years of high inflation in 2026

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia intends in 2026 to draw a line under five years of high inflation, its governor Elvira Nabiullina said at the Moscow Exchange forum.

"Regarding our determination to achieve the 4% target, we have not abandoned our intention this year to draw a line after five years of high inflation. <…> Fighting high inflation is extremely important - for the economy, for people, and for businesses," she said.

The central bank’s inflation forecast for 2026 at 4.5-5.5% takes into account a temporary spike recorded in January this year, Nabiullina noted. "However, according to our forecast, underlying inflation, and it is precisely underlying inflation that matters to us, will be around 4% already in the second half of this year. Annual inflation will also be close to 4% once the January spike drops out of the calculations," she added.