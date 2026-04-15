Medvedev says UAV manufacturers in Europe may be targeted now

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The list of addresses of companies in Europe that manufacture UAVs for strikes against Russia, published by the Russian Defense Ministry, should be viewed as a list of potential targets for the country’s army, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on X.

"Russian Defense Ministry’s statement must be taken literally: the list of European facilities which make drones and other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces. When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next. Sleep well, European partners!" he stated.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry published the names and addresses of Ukrainian and other foreign companies in Europe that manufacture UAVs used to strike Russia.