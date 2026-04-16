US supplements Epic Fury with Operation Economic Fury — Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The US is supplementing its military operation against Iran, codenamed Epic Fury, with maximum economic pressure on Tehran, and remains ready not only to resume but also to intensify strikes on Iran, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters.

"At the same time, [US] Treasury Secretary Scott Besant and our friends over at Treasury are launching Operation Economic Fury as well, maximizing economic pressure across the entirety of the [US] government," the Pentagon chief noted.

In this regard, he warned Tehran that the US is ready not only resume but also expand the scope of its military campaign against Iran. "Iran, choose wisely. The world watched, and so did you, as the US military moved seamlessly from major combat operations to a world-class blockade. We can make that transition again, very quickly and even more powerfully than ever," the top US defense official emphasized.

On April 15, Bessent announced that the US was shifting to the financial equivalent of war with Iran. He explained that this involves stepping up efforts to block the Iranian government’s banking transactions and financial assets, as well as imposing secondary sanctions on those who purchase oil from Iran. According to Bessent, Operation "Economic Fury" targets the Iranian "regime elites."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the American delegation was headed by Vice President JD Vance. Both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain unclear. The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran on April 13.