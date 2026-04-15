Macroeconomic indicators below expectations — Putin

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The pace of Russian macroeconomic indicators is below expectations and forecasts so far, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on economic issues.

The unemployment rate remains record low at the same time and totals 2,1%, the head of state noted.

TASS collects the key statements of the head of state.

Condition of the Russian economy

The dynamics of Russian macroeconomic indicators is below expectations and forecasts for the time being. "Below expectations not merely of experts and analysts, but also the forecasts of the government and the Central Bank of Russia," the president said.

Statistical data for two months shows the decline of economic dynamics. The national GDP lost 1.8% in January - February. "I regret saying that the economic dynamics is going down for two months in a row. The GDP contracted by 1.8% on the whole in January - February.

Balanced budget and support measures

The authorities should keep the course of public finance stability and budget balance, including in the environment of dramatic fluctuations in international markets, and the government prepared appropriate measures.

The financial bloc should focus on preparing specific measures to stimulate economic growth. "I consider necessary to focus continuously in our work on preparations of specific measures for stimulation of growth, on development of appropriate solutions to overcome generally expectable trends that are emerging recently," the head of state noted.

Proposals should be worked out on extra measures "aimed at resumption of growth of the national economy, support of business initiatives and improvement of the employment structure favoring industries with more efficient jobs, where high added value is generated," Putin added.

Unemployment rate

The unemployment rate in Russia remains record low and stands at 2.1%. "It evidences in particular that our labor market is changing. Flexible platform-based types of employment are evolving," the head of state said.

"These and other tasks are recognized in the plan of structural changes in the Russian economy. The government prepared it last year and started its implementation," Putin added.