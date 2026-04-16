US still views Russia as adversary — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. The US Army continues to view Russia as one of their potential adversaries, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll stated.

During a hearing before the House Committee on Appropriations, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (a Democrat representing Ohio) asked the general, given his experience interacting with members of the US administration, to assess how the current US leadership views Russia: as an ally, an adversary, or whether a decision on this has not yet been made.

"Adversary," Driscoll replied briefly.