Syrian army takes control of Qasrak base following withdrawal of coalition forces

TUNIS, April 16. /TASS/. The Syrian army has taken full control of the Qasrak military base in northeastern Syria following the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces, according to a statement from the country’s Defense Ministry.

The Qasrak base is located on the outskirts of Hasakah, the administrative center of the province of the same name, which is predominantly inhabited by Kurds. It was considered the Western coalition’s largest military facility in Syria. Earlier, US troops and their allies withdrew from the Kharab al-Jir airbase and a training camp in al-Shaddadi in the southern part of the province.

On February 12, coalition forces also withdrew from the At-Tanf base at the tri-border area of Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, which subsequently came under the control of the Syrian army.