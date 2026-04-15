Russia’s Kalashnikov delivers AK-203 assault rifles to foreign customer ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has delivered a large batch of AK-203 assault rifles to a foreign customer, the company told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has delivered a large batch of 7.62mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to a foreign customer. We emphasize that the 2026 export contract has been completed ahead of schedule, with 100% of obligations under it fulfilled," the company reported.

The AK-203 is an improved 7.62x39mm chambered variant of the Kalashnikov AK-200 assault rifle. Kalashnikov 200-series assault rifles have been manufactured for export since 2020. Since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, interest in the group’s combat small arms has increased significantly abroad.

"The integration of Picatinny rails into its design allows for the installation of the necessary equipment for effective use in various conditions, including low visibility." The adjustable-length stock and a number of ergonomic solutions for optimizing controls allow users to maximize their shooting skills, regardless of their anthropometric measurements or the presence of various equipment, gear, and combat clothing," the company added.

The rifle magazine capacity is 30 rounds, the sighting range is 800 m, and the weight without the spare parts kit does not exceed 3.8 kg.