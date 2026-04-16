Drone swarm batted away at Madagascar presidential palace — spokesman

HARARE, April 16. /TASS/. An assassination attempt was made on the lives of Madagascar’s President Michael Randrianirina and his wife last night, L'Express de Madagascar newspaper reported, citing Presidential Communications Director Harry Laurent Rahajason.

According to him, five drones flew over the presidential residence last night. As proof, he showed video footage shot by one of the presidential guards. The presidential security service managed to bat the unmanned aerial vehicles away using anti-drone jamming devices.

A probe has been launched into the incident, which involved drones equipped with infrared tracking systems rather than attack UAVs, the official said.

The presidential spokesperson added that it could be "an intimidation attempt by external forces," dissatisfied with the Malagasy leadership's plans to diversify sources of energy supplies to the country.

Rahajason also pointed to intelligence reports about certain forces plotting to set the parliament's building on fire on April 18.

In early April, Madagascar’s authorities charged 13 people with planning to stage a coup and assassinate the president.

On October 14, 2025, Madagascar's National Assembly voted to remove President Andry Rajoelina from power due to his absence from the country. The decision was approved by the High Constitutional Court. Colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as interim president by the High Constitutional Court on October 17.