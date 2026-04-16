US avoids cooperation with Russia on information security — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the United States of avoiding cooperation on information security.

"The competent US agencies are essentially avoiding such interaction," the diplomat said at a briefing.

"Against this background, NATO policy and, in particular, the United States, which in its March cybersecurity strategy confirmed the course towards further militarization of the information and communication sphere, remains the objective reason for the increase in international information security tension."