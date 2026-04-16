Moldova declares Russian command in Transnistria persona non grata

CHISINAU, April 16. /TASS/. Moldovan Parliament Chairman Igor Grosu said that the command of the Operational Group of Russian Troops in Transnistria (OGRT) has been declared persona non grata.

"I confirm that the officers commanding the OGRT in the Transnistrian region have received the status of undesirable persons in Moldova, there is a whole list of them. The reason is that the Russian troops are in Moldova illegally," Grosu said on TV channel Zhurnal TV.

If the Russian officers try to leave Transnistria for Moldova, he added, they will be deported back to Russia without the right of return.

Earlier, Moldovan media reported that the persona non grata include OGRT commander Dmitry Zelenkov and his three deputies - Dmitry Opalyov, Sergey Mashchenko and Sergey Shirshov. Chief of Staff Marat Yarullin and Alexey Bogomolov, who runs a military bank in Tiraspol, are also banned from entering Moldova.