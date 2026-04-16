MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Sergey Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), described the situation on the border of the Union State of Russia and Belarus as very tense and noted the militarization of the economy in the Baltic States and Poland.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the SVR chief.

Situation at the Union State border

The situation on the border of the Russia-Belarus Union State is very tense: "We see increased militarization of the economy in the Baltic States and Poland, increased military construction is underway, and the mobilization potential of the territory of the Baltic states and Poland is developing."

The militarization of Poland and the Baltic states is comparable to the period before World War II: "I must remind you that this is exactly how events developed on the eve of World War II. However, the attack on Poland came not from the East, but from the West."

Poland should remember who liberated it from Nazism to avoid repeating history: "It was the soldiers and officers of the Red Army who liberated Poland and brought it freedom and liberation from Nazi occupation."

Threat of international terrorism, security measures

Representatives of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Belarus’ State Security Committee (KGB) "discussed in detail" joint intelligence activities.

The threat of international terrorism persists, with Russia and Belarus actively exchanging intelligence in this area.

Ensuring the security of Russia and the Union State depends largely on Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad Region: "Kaliningrad and the Kaliningrad Region play a key role in ensuring the security of both Russia and the Union State."

Ensuring the security of Russia, Belarus and the Union State is the "core objective" for the intelligence services.

Ukrainian settlement

Countries of the European Union categorically object to a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: "They are very much, as they say, committed to the war."

The Ukrainian army will soon lose the ability for organized resistance and peace will be established: "The day is coming soon when the Armed Forces of Ukraine will lose their ability to organize resistance, and peace, a just peace, will be established."

Russia has "repeatedly proved" that it wants to establish peace in Ukraine.

When Russia and Ukraine agree on peace on Anchorage terms, the Europeans will realize that they were deceived about Russia’s strategic defeat: "If a just peace agreement is reached on the terms that, I repeat, were agreed upon in Alaska, the people of European countries will come to understand that such a peace agreement is fundamentally at odds with the statements made in European capitals about Russia’s strategic defeat.

If Europeans realize that they have been deceived about the Ukrainian conflict, it could trigger a "political tsunami" in Europe.

Conflict in the Middle East

The main cause of the conflict in the Middle East lies in the colonial mindset of the West, primarily the US: "I think there are several reasons for the conflict in the Middle East, perhaps even many. But the main one lies in the colonial mindset of the leading Western countries, especially the US, which still divides countries into two categories: those that lead and those that obey, regardless of international law. One category is supposed to rule and lead, and the other is supposed to obey, regardless of international law."

"Iran’s firm stance and resolve have proven that the world is different now. It has changed significantly; it is becoming increasingly multipolar, and imposing one’s will on Iran or other countries is no longer possible."

Russia hopes for a positive outcome of the second round of US-Iran talks: "We are counting on a gradual positive outcome; otherwise, the escalation could reach its limit and lead to the most dire consequences. The world must avoid this."

Results of the first round of talks between the United States and Iran in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad earlier this month indicate that Washington is aware of a possible deadlock situation: "The first round of negotiations in Islamabad suggests that the opposite side [the United States] has a certain understanding that the situation may end in a deadlock."