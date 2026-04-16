Oil revenues in April, May to differ from Q1 figures — Russian finance minister

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Revenues from hydrocarbon exports in April - May will differ from indicators in the first quarter of this year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with RBC television.

"Hydrocarbon export revenues in April–May will also differ from the first quarter. That is why the overall balance will be definitely better than at the year start," Siluanov noted.

Extra oil and gas revenues will make it possible to compensate the shortfall in the industry income suffered in the first quarter, the minister noted.

No large oil and gas revenues were in March, Siluanov said. "After the rise in oil prices, additional oil and gas revenues normally come in a month and a half - two months," he added.