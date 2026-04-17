Trump hopes for Hezbollah’s compliance with ceasefire

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social he hopes that Lebanon’s Shia movement Hezbollah will observe the ten-day ceasefire with Israel.

"I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time," the US leader wrote.

He added that the region "must finally have peace."

Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed on a ceasefire. According to him, he spoke over the phone with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and "these two leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST (9 p.m. GMT - TASS)."

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Radio Galei Zahal said the ceasefire came into force as scheduled, at midnight local time. It was preceded by "several hours of incessant shelling attacks on northern Israel."