US’ blockade of Hormuz illegal, escalates conflict — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The United States' blockade of the Strait of Hormuz contradicts the UN charter and international maritime law and only contributes to the escalation of the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The US measures to impose a naval blockade, whether it is the interception of ships or the blocking of the Iranian ports, should be considered exclusively as unilateral and illegal both from the point of view of the UN charter and international maritime law in particular," she told a news conference. "This is yet another loose interpretation by Washington of the international legal framework, which only contributes to further escalation of the conflict and, naturally, leads to corresponding economic consequences."