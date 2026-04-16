MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Germany has become the main sponsor of Ukraine’s militarization and Vladimir Zelensky’s "main partner in sending Ukrainians to their deaths," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She recalled that on April 14, Zelensky had visited Berlin for consultations with the German leadership, which resulted in the signing of 10 agreements, including on arms supplies and production, as well as a new military package worth four billion euros. "This so-called lethal generosity came at the delight of Zelensky, who called Germany a professional," she said. "How do you think he described it? As he put it, the main partner of Ukraine in defense," Zakharova noted.

"Translation - Germany is Zelensky’s main partner in sending Ukrainians to their deaths," Zakharova emphasized. "It would also be worth recalling that Germany has become the main sponsor of the war, the main sponsor of Ukraine’s militarization," she added, citing data published in Berlin on the scale of German funding provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.