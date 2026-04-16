US Congress narrowly rejects resolution on war with Iran

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress has rejected a resolution that would have prevented President Donald Trump’s administration from further military actions in Iran.

The document failed by one vote, with 213 ‘yes’ and 214 ‘no’ votes, and one abstention.

In line with the US Constitution, the decision on declaring a war is to be made by the Congress, not the president. In this regard, several documents were brought before the Congress to oblige Trump to use military force against Iran only if authorized by the legislative branch. However, all of them failed.

Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to multiple disagreements. The US imposed a maritime blockade of Iran on April 13.