US, its allies turning space into springboard for aggression — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The destructive policy of the US and its allies to militarize space is turning near-Earth space into a springboard for aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"There is an important and alarming fact. The situation regarding space security is rapidly deteriorating. The risks of turning space into a springboard for aggression and, consequently, war are reaching unprecedented levels, particularly as a result of the US and its allies pursuing a policy of deploying weapons in outer space and using near-Earth space for combat operations to ensure their own global dominance," the diplomat noted.

She emphasized that this is a "destructive course." "It poses enormous risks to the long-term sustainability of space activities and to numerous socio-economic processes on Earth on which people's well-being depends, particularly in developing countries," Zakharova emphasized.