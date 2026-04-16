Russia goes from drone zero to drone hero — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia used to lack drone technology, but that’s not the case now, especially against the backdrop of the special military operation, Security Council Deputy Chairman and United Russia party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated.

Speaking at a meeting with the expert council on the preparation of the party’s national program, he noted that drones have become one of the most pressing issues today, not only because of the special military operation, but also because military technologies can stimulate the development of an entire industry.

"To be honest, this sector hadn’t developed at all here. I remember all this from my previous job. To put it mildly, we were lagging behind in technological solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles. <...> But now the situation is completely different," Medvedev said.